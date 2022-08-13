Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I got my new property tax bill recently. I want to thank the city of Bangor for increasing my taxes by $400. They already increased $200 last year!

Between high taxes, doubling oil prices, electricity and other utilities, I don’t think anybody is going to be able to afford to keep their home. Even if someone sells their home, they still need a place to live and move into. Then, they’ll be starting the same all over again.

Seems like a no-win situation all around.

Ellen Dayton

Bangor