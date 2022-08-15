Maine farmers can now access a new online tool to search for current market-specific price data to help refine their business plans, apply for financing or manage day-to-day operations.

The Maine Farmers Market Price Report provides updated price data by commodity, commercial or organic, and is searchable by region or statewide using an interactive map tool. Reports can be customized and downloaded.

The project is made possible with funding through the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry, and support of the Maine Federation of Farmers Markets, Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, Maine Farmland Trust, University of Maine and University of Maine Cooperative Extension.



For more information contact Tori Jackson at 207-581-8201 or tori.jackson@maine.edu.