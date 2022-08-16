PORTLAND — “There is such fulfillment in witnessing firsthand the joy and awe that radiates across the face of someone who has come to a new understanding of God.”

The words of Fr. Seamus Griesbach, pastor of the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes, perfectly encapsulate a new initiative that aims to provide the best possible faith formation for the families of Cathedral Parish, St. Peter Parish, St. Louis Parish, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Parish, all in Portland, and St. Christopher Parish (Peaks Island).

“Together with the other priests of our parish, faith formation staff, and a number of volunteer catechists, we are launching what we are calling the ‘Portland Catholic Center for Faith,’” said Fr. Seamus. “The main project of this initiative is a comprehensive Wednesday afternoon religious experience for children and youth from pre-kindergarteners to twelfth graders. I call it a religious experience because we will be including not only classroom-type instruction, but also communal prayer, recreation, and cultural aspects of the Catholic faith. The passing on of faith to children and youth is one of our largest responsibilities.”

Initially, the Portland Catholic Center for Faith will offer faith formation to all parish youth every Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 21 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception’s Guild Hall and surrounding grounds as well as the main church and chapel. Classes will be sorted into different age groups (pre-K/K, grades 1-2, grades 3-5, middle school, and high school) with a variety of educational approaches designed to pass on the richness of the faith.

“Gathering on Wednesday afternoons will ensure that Melissa Maurais, our faith formation coordinator; Abrey Feliccia, our pastoral life coordinator; Bridgette Wargovich, our director of sacred music at the Cathedral; as well as Fr. Kevin, myself, and other clergy and staff can be directly involved in the program and instruction,” said Fr. Seamus. “Working together with a team of parish catechists, I think this will allow us to provide solid, vibrant, and high-quality religious instruction for all ages.”

Organizers planned for the single day setup in response to guidance from parish families.

“By gathering all ages at one location and time each week, my hope is to reduce the burden on families with multiple children, who many times drive a distance to their parish. Instead of high school youth ministry at one time, middle school at one time, sacramental preparation at one time, etc., this will all be at the same time,” said Fr. Seamus. “We are also in the process of securing transportation from the local Catholic and public schools, so that with permission, students could be transported directly to Guild Hall after school on Wednesday and then picked up after work by parents.”

Once a month, family dinners will be held to build community and offer parents with an opportunity to grow their own faith lives. After a 5 p.m. dinner, activities will be held for the children while the parents are listening to a presentation designed for adults. The Portland Catholic Center for Faith will also launch a summer lecture series in the summer of 2023 and organize small group faith sharing for individuals to delve into specific areas of the Catholic faith.

“It’s a robust program led by priests, staff, and volunteers,” said Fr. Seamus. “It’s a program that we hope every family in our parishes will be involved in.”

Information sessions will be offered to anyone who has questions about the programs. The sessions are scheduled for Aug. 21 at St. Peter after the 9 a.m. Mass, and at St. Louis after the 11:30 a.m. Mass. Two additional sessions are set for the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Aug. 28 after the 10 a.m. Mass, and at Sacred Heart/St. Dominic after the noon Mass on the same day.

For more information, visit www.portlandcatholic.org/centerforfaith.