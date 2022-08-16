DAMARISCOTTA – First National Bank is proud to announce the winners of its 14th annual Customer Photo Calendar Contest. Fifteen color photographs have been chosen from over 300 entries, and each winning photographer will be awarded a $150 cash prize. The images will appear in the Bank’s 2023 desk calendar, tide calendar and wall calendar, which will be available to customers in all offices of First National Bank by mid-November.

The winning entrants are: Cover – Carisa Landeis of Eastport; January – Laura Zamifirescu of Monroe; February – Lois Glaser of Boothbay Harbor; March – Jeff DeBoer of St. Cloud, Minnesota; April – Dennis Boyd of Pemaquid; May – Stephen Vecchiotti of Bar Harbor; June – Dayna Herz of Bangor; July – Lauren Remington of Calais; August – Katie Dyer of Mount Desert ; September – Dale Joyce of Swan’s Island; October – Amie Bowman of Pittsfield; November – Michelle Christian of Waldo; December – Jolene Andrews of Brooksville; wall calendar image – Matthew Parisot of Union; tide chart image – Kevin Burnham of Boothbay.

First National Bank began asking its customers last fall to submit their very best original, scenic Maine shots. All photographers are welcome to enter the contest – professionals and amateurs, Maine residents and visitors. To continue First National Bank’s tradition of being a genuine Maine community bank, the custom calendars are being designed by Proforma Marketing Essentials in Camden.

“Every year we are amazed by the spectacular photographs taken by our customers,” said Susan Norton, Executive Vice President. “Producing custom calendars that highlight our customers’ talents and the natural beauty of our state is such a win-win situation. We look forward to sharing our calendars this fall.”

First National Bank, a subsidary of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNLC) is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot Counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.