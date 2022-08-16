A co-owner of a Skowhegan restaurant has resigned after a video shared on Facebook appears to show him taking a photo up a woman’s skirt.

In the video, Eric Dore, co-owner of Old Mill Pub, is seen positioning his phone below a young woman’s skirt while she fills out paperwork.

The video has gotten more than 97,000 views after being posted to FacebookSunday morning by Katie Perry of Madison, who said in the post that the video was passed on to her. Perry said in her post that the young woman was a “teenager.” Perry declined to comment further, according to the Morning Sentinel.

After the video was posted, the Old Mill Pub Facebook profile appeared to be deactivated, along with Dore’s personal account. The restaurant later reactivated its Facebook profile and posted on it Tuesday that the restaurant had accepted Dore’s resignation.

“Please understand that the dedicated staff that rely on us to support their families will strive to provide the same level of service, quality food and community support as we always have,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “We will plan to resume regular operations today and ask for your understanding, and most of all, maintain peace for all those not involved. Thank you.”

Benjamin Dore, Eric Dore’s brother and co-owner of the restaurant, told the Morning Sentinel that the video was “absolutely a shock” to his family. He told the paper that the owners of the restaurant agreed to remove Eric Dore as co-owner but that the process would take some time. Eric Dore’s wife will remain a co-owner, according to the Morning Sentinel.