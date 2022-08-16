Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

My wife and I visit the Ellsworth and Bar Harbor area every year, at least once, for seven days or so. We’ve gotten used to everything that these communities have to offer, especially the polite, friendly residents and their small town charm. Their restaurants are very good, the scenery is beautiful (Acadia National Park), all the ingredients are there for anyone seeking a peaceful, safe trip.

We are always greeted by the manager at Acadia Village Resort with a big smile and friendly welcome from him and his staff. My wife and I always appreciate the spaciousness of their units, the full kitchens, the indoor pool and hot tub, the gym and always the quiet surroundings that their facility has to offer.

The areas around Ellsworth are something to be proud of. Keep up the good work!

Brian and Sandi Lane

Moncton, New Brunswick