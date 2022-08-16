Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Matt Foster is Hancock and Washington counties’ district attorney. He runs on the Republican side of the ballot, but he enforces the law and you can’t tell he’s a partisan public servant at all. That’s important for DAs. Foster meets that standard!

For those of us who have a really hard time crossing over to the GOP side of the ballot, there is a larger, more important reason to consider. Foster’s example to his community, and his personal example to those his office serves and prosecutes, matter.

For eight years I’ve watched Foster share his family role model with his community through social media, and it has meant a lot. Those of us who care deeply about women in leadership have witnessed a role model for his daughter, her peers and contemporaries, and to the young women in his district, and it is one of women empowerment.

I’m voting for Matt Foster because no matter how good his electoral numbers are in November, when it’s his daughters’ turn, and her peers and contemporaries turn, Foster is laying the foundation for them to blow right through his numbers. Is there a better reason to vote for a DA? I can’t think of one.

Bob Jean

Lubec