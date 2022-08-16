Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Regarding the recent Bangor Daily News editorial concerning price controls for insulin: Once upon a time, the Nixon administration fought inflation by imposing price caps on lumber. Soon, the cost of producing staircase stringers from large-size southern pine rose to be more than the permitted sale price. Understandably, the mills quit making the stringers, which they could sell only at a loss. Home builders faced a crisis.

Could such a thing happen with insulin? Is there an inflation price provision in the proposed $35 price cap?

John Ashby Morton

Little Deer Isle