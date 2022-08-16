Former United States Olympian Molly Engstrom, who has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, has been named the new women’s ice hockey coach at the University of Maine.

She will replace Richard Reichenbach, who resigned in July along with his assistant coach and wife, Sara Reichenbach.

The 39-year-old Engstrom was one of three finalists for the head coaching job at St. Cloud State, but the job went to former University of North Dakota head coach Brian Idalski.

Molly Engstrom, formerly an assistant coach at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, has been named the new women’s ice hockey coach at the University of Maine. Credit: Courtesy of UMaine Athletics

Idalski replaced Steve Macdonald, who went 12-58-8 in his three seasons at St. Cloud State.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity,” said Engstrom in a press release. “I am looking forward to contributing to the development of the players, team and program at UMaine.

“There is a strong tradition of hockey at the University of Maine, and I am eager to build off that foundation and those traditions,” said Engstrom, who also thanked director of athletics Ken Ralph and the administration for giving her this opportunity.

Engstrom is a two-time Olympic medalist (2006, 2010), and she was named the best defenseman in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, as her team captured the silver medal. She earned a bronze medal in 2006 in Turin, Italy.

She played in six International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships for Team USA and those teams won four gold medals and two silvers.

She was a first team All-American and two-time Western Collegiate Hockey Association Defensive Player of the Year at the University of Wisconsin and a top 10 finalist for the 2005 Patty Kazmaier Award, given to the top women’s ice hockey player in the country.

The native of Siren, Wisconsin, played professional hockey for Minneapolis, Toronto and Boston in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the National Women’s Hockey League between 2007-13 and two of her teams won championships.

Between 2014-16, she was the girls varsity hockey coach and assistant athletic director at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire.

Former UMaine men’s hockey coach Tim Whitehead is the boys hockey coach at Kimball Union.

She then played and coached in the Swedish Women’s (professional) Hockey League from 2016-2018 and her Djurgarden IF team captured the 2017 championship.

She has served as the IIHF U18 High Performance Camp Coach/Ambassador since 2016 and a USA Hockey Development scout since January 2019.

She earned a Masters of Sports Administration from the Russian International Olympic University in 2014.

Ralph said he was “thrilled” to have her as the new coach.

“She possesses the strong playing and coaching background necessary to elevate the profile of our women’s hockey program. Her connections through USA Hockey and her contacts overseas give her great reach into key recruiting grounds.”

Reichenbach compiled a record of 105-155-28 during his nine seasons behind the UMaine bench.

His team was 72-117-24 in Hockey East regular season games.

He led his teams to three consecutive berths in the Hockey East semifinals as the Black Bears went 4-0 in quarterfinal games, all on the road, to reach the semis.

UMaine went 15-19-1 last season, 12-13-1 in Hockey East.