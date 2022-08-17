CAMDEN — William “Bill” Martel has been promoted to executive vice president and chief technology officer at Camden National Bank. Martel has been part of the executive leadership team since 2020 as executive vice president of technology and support services. His role oversees several critical functions of the company, including technology and bank operations, online and mobile platforms, technology infrastructure, application development and support, business intelligence, and innovation.

“As our customers’ needs rapidly evolve, we have to stay on the leading edge of providing a compelling and convenient banking experience,” said Greg Dufour, president and CEO of Camden National Bank. “Bill’s proven expertise and guidance, combined with our commitment to continuous improvement, has given us the ability to integrate new technologies, and implement strategies that allow us to offer further value to our constituents.”

Prior to joining Camden National Bank, Martel most recently served as head of U.S. Operations Technology for Santander U.S. in Boston, leading its banking operation’s technology transformation. Previously, Martel was a senior vice president at TD Bank serving in several senior management positions within the technology organization. Martel is a native of Rockland, and began his banking career as a senior branch manager for People’s Heritage Bank, a predecessor to Bank North.

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.5 billion in assets and approximately 600 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 in Camden, Maine. Dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey, the bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by personalized service with 58 banking centers, 24/7 live phone support, 68 ATMs, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. For the past three years, Camden National Bank was named a Customer Experience (CX) Leader by independent research firm, Greenwich Associates. In 2021, it received awards in two CX categories: U.S. Retail Banking and U.S. Commercial Small Business and the bank was included in the 2021 list of Best Places to Work in Maine. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.



Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit https://www.camdennational.bank/.