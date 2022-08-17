Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 6 p.m. via Zoom for “Cultivating Self-Compassion in Children and Caregivers,” an experiential workshop for caregivers of children, with special guest Jamie Lynn Tatera. The free online event is the latest installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

What is self-compassion, and how do children develop this vital skill? Self-compassion is an inner resource that enables adults and children to soothe themselves in the presence of distress and also motivate themselves to grow and change in important ways. Self-compassion is strongly associated with emotional wellbeing, coping with life challenges, lower levels of anxiety and depression, and more satisfying personal relationships. This resource can be developed in childhood and also learned by adults.

Join Jamie Lynn Tatera for an experiential self-compassion workshop for parents and caregivers. Participants will discover how to develop the skill of self-compassion as well as learn tips for cultivating self-compassion in children.

“Self-compassion is an inner resource that nourishes and strengthens us throughout our lives. Fortunately, self-compassion can also be learned, and the sooner the better. The Self-Compassion for Children and Caregivers program is a brilliant adaptation of the MSC program that captures the essence of self-compassion for kids and their caregivers. I’m so grateful to Jamie Lynn Tatera for seeing the need and meeting it in a manner that is both profound and delightful,” Christopher Germer, PhD, co-developer of the Mindful Self-Compassion program

Pre-registration is required for this free event. The one-hour session will be offered virtually via Zoom. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-9122.

Tatera is an educator, author, parent, and certified Mindful Self-Compassion trainer with over a decade of experience teaching mindfulness and self-compassion to adults and children of all ages. Specializing in intergenerational self-compassion and self-compassion for children, Jamie Lynn is creator and teacher of the Self-Compassion for Children and Caregivers (SCCC) program, which is a playful and effective parent-child self-compassion class. Visit www.jamielynntatera.com to discover resources for sharing self-compassion with both children and caregivers.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.