Last fall, Leroy Weed and Herbie Carter brought us down to the clam flats to show us how to dig for clams in the “Ask Leroy!” episode “Leroy Goes Clamming.” We are excited to announce that this duo is coming back, but this time they’ll be in the kitchen for our August Lunch and Learn, on Friday, Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m., to show us how to purge, shuck, prepare, and cook clams. MCCF’s Mike Thalhauser will also be in the kitchen with them to talk about how clams are managed in the state and the work that he and MCCF are involved in to help facilitate the co-management of this species. With both having endless stories of clamming together as kids and a wealth of knowledge of how clamming has changed over the years – you don’t want to miss this one-hour presentation.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cuv1z8R-S2uq7DpP89NSIg.

This free series is hosted by Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.