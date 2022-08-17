University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a five-week online course about wild blueberry production for beginning and established farmers starting Aug. 30 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. The class meets every Tuesday and Thursday for 10 sessions through Sept. 29.

Wild Blueberry Production: A Five-Week Course for Beginning Farmers is an introduction to growing wild blueberries in Maine. It covers field selection, agronomics, integrated pest management, pollinators, climate change challenges, economics and an introduction to how the industry functions. One field trip during class time is planned to observe an established blueberry field.



The sliding scale fee is $50–$150; registration is required by Aug. 26. Register on the course webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/wild-blueberry-production-short-course-2022/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud at 207-581-3175 or 800-287-1421 (in Maine) or mary.j.michaud@maine.edu. More information about Maine wild blueberries is available on the Extension wild blueberries website at https://extension.umaine.edu/blueberries/.