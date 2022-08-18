Home energy prices in the U.S. have outpaced inflation, according to a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Researchers with the Penn-Wharton Budget Model estimate that the average American household spent $1,200 more on energy costs in 2021 compared to 2020. Factors like the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have only amplified the rise in prices, leading many to search for new ways to reduce energy bills.

In the United States, more than 50% of households own at least one smart home device, and with no end in sight for spiking prices, more homeowners are turning to smart devices to help reduce wasted energy and save money.

“We’re all looking for easy ways to save on our bills, especially this summer,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Statistics show that over time, smart home products can save homeowners 20% in savings, making the investment worth it.”

UScellular is sharing a few smart home devices that can help cut down on energy waste and save money.

● Smart Hub — Home automation devices, like the Google Nest Hub Max and Google Nest Mini, connect to other smart devices through a Wi-Fi network, allowing users to control home devices, such as thermostats and lights, with either their voice or the touch of a button.

● Smart Thermostats — Statistics show people in the U.S. spend up to half of the average household budget on heating and cooling. Smart thermostats, like the Google Nest Thermostat E, allow users to control the temperature of their home remotely through a smartphone in addition to their smart home hubs. Users can also program smart thermostats to automatically adjust in response to activity or inactivity within the home.

● Smart Lighting — Are the kids always forgetting to turn the light off when leaving the room? Problem solved. Lighting is one of the largest sources of wasted energy. Smart lighting and smart bulbs are the simplest ways to cut down on energy waste. LED bulbs use at least 75% less energy than incandescent light bulbs and can help cut approximately $35 per bulb annually.

● Smart Sprinklers — Save on monthly water bills with smart sprinkler controllers. Smart sprinklers are like smart thermostats for gardens and yards. They reduce water waste by automatically adjusting to weather conditions and regulating the amount of water used to irrigate lawns.



