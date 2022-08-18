SKOWHEGAN — The Town of Skowhegan and nonprofit Main Street Skowhegan have extended an invitation to community members to share ideas, suggestions, and feedback for redesigning the riverfront space between 39 Water Street and 225 Water Street. The goal is to make this area enjoyable for pedestrians/bikes, river viewing, and river access while also accommodating community and business needs.

The $2 million earmark secured by Main Street Skowhegan will be used to fund riverfront development construction. To help get the project started, Main Street Skowhegan has hired Principle Group to develop design concepts for riverfront development based on community ideas and feedback. The design team will be in Skowhegan for three days of public engagement, open studio hours, and on-site designing.

“We are thrilled to open up the design process to the general public,” said Kristina Cannon, Main Street Skowhegan’s executive director. “By hosting public meetings and open studio hours over the course of three days, we hope that all residents and community members who want to share their thoughts about riverfront development have the chance to drop by and chat with the design team. All ideas and opinions are welcome.”

There are several opportunities for engagement and sharing feedback, including evening events (below) and daytime office hours.

Monday, Aug. 22: Kick-Off Event

6-8 p.m. (5:30 p.m. site walk) |Location: Riverfront Greenspace (behind 151 Water Street); Rain location is the gym at 181 Water Street

Walk the site, meet the design team, and give us your take on how to enhance Skowhegan’s downtown riverfront. Enjoy music, food, beverages, and design activities with other community members.

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Design Critique and Open House

5:30-7 p.m. | Location: Riverfront Greenspace (behind 151 Water Street); Rain location is the gym at 181 Water Street

Check out draft design concepts and offer the design team additional suggestions and ideas as they work toward finalizing riverfront design plans.

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Design Presentation

5:30-8 p.m. | Location: Riverfront Greenspace (behind 151 Water Street); Rain location is the gym at 181 Water Street

Join the design team for a presentation of riverfront development design concepts and plans for next steps.

The design team will also hold open studio hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22; Tuesday, August 23; and Wednesday, August 24. Community members are welcome to stop by the gym at 181 Water Street to share their ideas.