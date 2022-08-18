Aug. 19. 6:30pm Movie Night at HQ; “2000 MULES” . 230 Searsport Ave, Belfast. Call to be sure and have a seat as space is limited. Refreshments. Bring your own lawn chair for comfort. FMI:207- 992-3172. Waldo County Republicans.

August 20th Freedom Days – Waldo County Republican Candidates MARYANNE KINNEY (State Senate), TODD BOISVERT (Sheriff), SCOTT CYRWAY(House Dist. 63) in parade which lines up behind P.O. at 9:30am with parade at 10:00am. 7am-2pm features craft and vendor tables.

Aug. 21. 3:00pm.Sunday. In person MaineGOP Poll Watcher Training with Sharon Bemis. at the Waldo County Republican HQ, 230 Searsport Ave, Belfast. All who want to be an active participant in election integrity are encouraged to attend. Show up or pre-register at: https://gopvictory.com

Aug. 27, Sat 2-5pm at Gesner Park in Monroe (rte 139). Meet and Greet Republican candidates TODD BOISVERT (Sheriff) and DAVE THOMPSON (Co. Commissioner), MARYANNE KINNEY (State Senate), and BEN HYMES (House Dist.38) and REAGAN PAUL (House Dist. 37) Games and food. ALL WELCOME

August 31, 5-7pm Waldo Town Hall, Rte 131, Waldo. Meet and Greet Republican candidates MARYANNE KINNEY (State Senate), TODD BOISVERT (Sheriff), BEN HYMES (House Dist. 38), and DAVE THOMPSON (Co. Commissioner). Refreshments. ALL WELCOME

Sept. 2. Meet and Greet the Candidates TODD BOISVERT (Sheriff) and DAVID THOMPSON (Co. Commissioner), STEPHEN J. HEMENWAY (House Dist. 39), and JOE MCLAUGHLIN (House Dist. 40) at the American Legion Post #43, 143 Church St., Belfast, Friday Sept 2 from 4-7:00pm. While you are there, support the American Legion by attending their usual Friday night supper which will be Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and caesar salad. They will hold a meat raffle at 5:30. ALL WELCOME

Sept 1-5. Blue Hill Fair. If you are going, be sure to look for MARYANNE KINNEY and also the Hancock County Republicans table.

Sept. 17 Thorndike Parade 10:00am. Meet and Greet the Candidates. MARYANNE KINNEY (State Senate) and TODD BOISVERT (Sheriff) and BEN HYMES (House Dist.38).

Sept. 25. Friends of Republicans Support the Red Wave Fundraiser. 2-6 pm Searsmont Community Center, 37 Main St. S, Searsmont. Candidates, Live Music, Food, Live Auction, Alcohol free. Special Guest!. $25pp,

FMI/Tickets stop at HQ or call 207-570-6155.