PORTLAND — Sixty years later, the impact of the Second Vatican Council continues to reverberate throughout the Catholic Church.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, all are welcome to gather for a free event that will reflect upon the legacy of Vatican II, its teachings on the Church as people of God, and how we can live it out in our daily lives.

“Vatican II: 60 Years Later” will be held at St. Pius X Church, located on 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. John Hamilton, C.F.X., a Xaverian brother, will lead the presentation and discussion.

The event is being hosted by the Center for Faith and Spirituality at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine. To register, visit https://forms.gle/9t8vRAC4TkfFdowA9. For more information about the event, feel free to email the Center for Faith and Spirituality at cfs@sjcme.edu.