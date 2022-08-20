A local nonprofit group is providing modified electric tricycles to give lifts to disabled visitors hoping to see more of Acadia National Park’s beautiful scenery.

The MDI Wheelers, a group which helps people get out onto Acadia’s carriage roads regardless of their mobility, is launching an electric-assist tricycle program next summer at the park, the MDIslander reported.

The program will allow someone riding an electric-assist tricycle to use the vehicle as a way to help people who need mobility aids, such as wheelchairs, navigate the park. Electric-assist tricycles and bikes function much like their traditional counterparts, but are equipped with a battery to add a boost of power and assist pedaling.

Tricycle “pilots” will pedal and guide the tricycles, along with “safeties” to ride alongside to ensure safety. The visitor will be pushed along in front of the tricycle by the “pilot” during the ride, while the “safety” rides along for the duration of the ride to ensure that the trip goes to plan.

The Wheelers program runs as a volunteer organization, and expects to be able to provide free rides to those with disabilities every weekday from June through September, starting in 2023, according to the MDIslander.

More information about the project, including how to make reservations or donations, can be found at the Wheelers’ website.

Acadia National Park recently added an accessible carriage, which is built to accomodate a wheelchair or other mobility aid, in order to provide opportunities to explore its carriage road system for even more people.