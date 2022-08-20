Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I read Caitlin Andrews’s recent article in the Bangor Daily News, “Maine hospitals still aren’t complying with federal price-transparency law.” I agree with the intent of the law (to save health consumers money) but unless the data is also tied to patient outcomes, it is meaningless.

Should I injure my arm, I may be able to have a friend bandage it at low cost, but the outcome of such a choice might not be wise, depending on the severity of the injury. The law needs amending to include patient outcomes with the costs. And we need universal health care, but that is a different topic.

Jayne Ashworth

Tremont