Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I just read the Bangor Daily News’ interesting and informative article about the interstate system in Maine and its offshoots. Here is an excerpt from the article:

“It’s hard to imagine Maine before Interstate 95 in its present form — especially since so many Maine residents today live within 25 miles of the highway. But there are many people around today who vividly remember a time less than 60 years ago when it could take a full day to drive from one side of Maine to the other.”

I can remember when the four-lane I-95 ended and was reduced to two lanes, just north of Old Town then became two-lane all the way to Houlton. If the author means by, “it could take a full day to drive from one side of Maine to the other,” from Kittery to Fort Kent, it still does take all day. Try it some time.

Gregory Palman

Aurora