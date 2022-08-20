Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Voters in the new State House District 68, covering Pittsfield, Burnham and Clinton, need to know their candidates. Stanley Short has decades of experience dealing with complex issues. In previous terms in the Maine House of Representatives, Short sponsored multiple items of legislation that became law, legislation that improved the lives of all Mainers. I don’t see that from his opponent.

Short knows the simple quick-fix solutions proposed by some often create more problems than they solve. He also knows that college is not the route for everyone, and sees increased access to training in the skilled trades — e.g., welding, electrical, plumbing, etc. — as a critical priority to be addressed in the coming Legislature. People with this training can then embark on well-paid meaningful careers, filling established needs throughout the state.

Stanley Short has demonstrated effective, thoughtful leadership in the House. We need to send him back in November.

Robert E. Nelson

Clinton