Margot Anne Kelley, scholar and writer now living in Port Clyde, will speak at the Good Life Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, as the last presentation of the 2022 season.

She has authored and/or co-authored several books exploring people’s relationships to the natural world, most recently “Foodtopia: Communities in Pursuit of Peace, Love, & Homegrown Food.” For “Foodtopia,” she researched historical back-to-the-land movements in the U.S. and interviewed participants in the two most recent ones (during the 1970s and during the 2010s). As she’ll share during this talk, she discovered that the participants in many of the movements that occurred in the United States during the last two centuries shared similar values and concerns. Many were unsurprising, like the desire for a deeper relationship with the natural world. Others were more surprising, including their shared emphasis on eating in a “right” way as part of living well.

The series continues the legacy of Helen and Scott Nearing, icons of the modern back to the land and organic gardening movements, who regularly engaged the community in discussing important issues in meaningful and creative ways. Presentations take place outside at the Good Life Center on Sunday afternoons at 4, rain or shine. Admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. For more information and directions, go to http://www.goodlife.org or call 207-374-5386.