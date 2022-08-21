University Credit Union is pleased to welcome Brittany Hopkins to the credit union’s growing team of community engagement managers (CEMs), who represent UCU in communities throughout the state. From UCU’s 15 Main Street headquarters in Orono, Hopkins will cover central Maine alongside Community Engagement Managers Jenn Deschene in Presque Isle and Lesley Ridge in Portland.

UCU’s community engagement managers are positive, passionate, and motivated ambassadors for University Credit Union who work to build relationships with community stakeholders to advance the financial well-being of Maine people. They volunteer and participate in local activities; serve on nonprofit boards and committees; host financial education workshops and events to improve financial literacy; engage with local municipalities, schools, and institutions as a community partner; and identify opportunities for financial sponsorship.

“Our growing Community Engagement Team continues to be a positive force within communities throughout the state of Maine,” said Renee Ouellette, president and CEO of University Credit Union. “Jenn, Lesley and Brittany are on the ground every day, listening and engaging and delivering financial education, sponsorship and volunteer service where it’s needed most.”

Hopkins joins UCU from the University of Maine, where she worked in the Office of Admissions and the Advanced Structures and Composites Center since 2016. While at UMaine, Hopkins worked with campus partners to launch the Black Bear PAWS deferred student retention program; managed teams of graduate assistants, student ambassadors, and tour guides; planned and executed campus events; and developed a new virtual interactive online campus tour experience for prospective students and families. Hopkins is a 2016 graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and holds a bachelor of arts in language and development in children.



University Credit Union is an innovative, full-service cooperative institution designed to advance the financial well-being of its member owners in every stage of life. UCU is the sixth largest credit union in Maine in terms of total assets and total members and has seven retail locations across the state located in Orono, Bangor, Farmington, Gorham, Portland, and Presque Isle. For more information visit http://www.ucumaine.com.