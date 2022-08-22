An Old Orchard Beach man allegedly assaulted a second child and his mother last month.

Joshua Ouellette, 24, now faces new felony charges stemming from the second assault, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Ouellette allegedly assaulted a 3-year-old boy and attempted to strangle the boy’s mother in South Portland on July 29. He also faces charges for using heroin, the Press Herald reported.

That was just four days after Ouellette allegedly assaulted a 2-year-old in Sanford, leaving the child with serious but not life-threatening injuries, including broken wrists, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Sanford police issued a warrant for Ouelette, who is not related to the child, but he was not arrested until Aug. 1 in Old Orchard Beach.

He is being held on $10,000 bail at the York County Jail in Alfred.