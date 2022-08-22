Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Embedded in the Aug. 17 story titled “False LePage claim shows GOP balancing act on voting,” Secretary of State Shenna Bellows offers a quote that I might just tape to our refrigerator. “To suggest otherwise is a lie.” She is directly addressing Paul LePage’s false assertion that some Mainers might be voting fraudulently.

That quote pretty much applies to a whole lot of GOP statements and stances both locally and across our country, and it represents a willingness to deceive in pursuit of power. I think LePage will come up with a lot more deception and fear-mongering between now and November. Count on it.

Craig Kesselheim

Southwest Harbor