Matthew Gagnon, in his Aug. 18 opinion column, says he’s worried about a “sinister change.” Apparently, Maine is no longer safe, despite statistics from Maine State Police showing violent crime decreased by 4.9 percent in 2020.

Gagnon’s solution, apparently, is to lock up people who can’t afford housing, lock up people who can’t find mental health services and defund the few services that are there to help.

Poverty is not a crime. Mental illness is not a crime. There’s nothing sinister about being homeless. Perhaps Gagnon wants us to go back to the good old days of workhouses, gruel and Mr. Drouet’s Establishment for Pauper Children.

Jim Alciere

East Machias