Experience, passion and innovation lead the way at Beal

At Beal University, we’re exceptionally proud of our educational leadership. Of course, attending Beal University means gaining access to the best in healthcare, nursing, health sciences, business and much more. But, to be the best, you must be led by the best. At Beal, that’s not just a vague idea but a governing philosophy, one that is exemplified in our entire staff.

If you’re looking for more proof of how we can ensure that your career will hit the ground running, you need only turn to our excellent academic dean and associate dean. Both have years of experience in education, nursing, health sciences, and more, and both have used their decades of career experiences to enrich the lives of the students who attend Beal.

Dr. Colleen Koob

Dr. Koob

Let’s start with Dr. Colleen Koob, our academic dean. Dr. Koob has been a nurse for 32 years and spent time practicing nursing and education, where she educated future nurses at every level. As a result, Dr. Koob fully understands the impact of nursing and the development of a robust education curriculum, both in-person and online.

Indeed, the use of technology at Beal can make life easier or more complicated — but, as Dr. Koob notes, it always makes the educational experience better as long as everyone is prepared to use the technology correctly. Faculty must be adequately prepared and engaged in the process by which the technology is adopted. If they have a complete understanding, students will have a full understanding. Dr. Koob says, “Technology is only as good as those of us that put it to good use.”

Dr. Koob draws strength and inspiration from her students. As she notes, some students struggle, yet they preserve, driven by a desire to make the world a better place, and supported by the faculty at Beal. Dr. Koob has repeatedly said nothing is more inspiring than watching a student overcome adversity and succeed. Perhaps this attitude makes Dr. Koob so beloved by students and faculty alike. She has stayed connected with many of her students and has developed lifelong friendships with many upon their graduation. This helps explain why so many of her students have returned to Beal as faculty.

According to Dr. Koob, an education at Beal will prepare students for the real world by teaching them this fundamental truth: You should never stop learning. If you correctly engage in nursing or health sciences, you will never stop learning. At Beal, that attitude is present in our education: Beal has developed different degree programs, embraced new methods of learning, and ensured that students looking for a variety of other health degrees could get those degrees at Beal.

Dr. Brent Carlini

Dr. Carlini

Our associate academic dean is Dr. Brent Carlini. Dr. Carlini has taught health sciences for over four years. As the director of the Center for Teaching and Learning, Dr. Carlini has also sought to ensure that Beal University’s educational opportunities are top-notch and constantly evolving to meet the needs of today.

In working at Beal, Dr. Carlini has had the chance to see students and faculty accomplish amazing things together. These accomplishments fill him with pride, and he draws strength and inspiration from what they can do. Like Dr. Koob, Dr. Carlini loves watching students overcome the odds and earn their degrees, starting them on the pathway to a successful educational career. As Dr. Carlini says, people, students, and professors inspire him, and working in this field has been deeply rewarding, as it makes him want to find new ways to encourage students the way he has. Taking it one step deeper, Dr. Carlini said he loves watching students inspire others, making his work even more rewarding.

As someone dedicated to ensuring that students always engage with whatever topic they are learning about, Dr. Carlini loves watching changing reactions to courses as students get deeply involved in various areas. This keeps him — and all of our faculty at Beal — constantly on their toes. There is never a “set” way of teaching a class. Every time is different, meaning students and faculty will always have a new experience teaching a class. More importantly, Dr. Carlini encourages students interested in a particular area to get more engaged. This engagement opens up new pathways, and Beal supports the academic interests of students and these interests.

As part of his role at Beal, Dr. Carlini works extensively with technology. Dr. Carlini notes that technology has “revolutionized” countless areas of our society, including education, giving students more access to information they need to be successful. However, that access can be overwhelming, which is why Beal has ample resources, like LMShelp and IThelp Support Desks, to help students when they struggle.

Speaking of struggle: Dr. Carlini’s most significant piece of advice to all students is that they never give up. In his academic career, Dr. Carlini struggled during his first year. It was only when he learned how to study that he began to excel in school and when he found out what he wanted to do. The goal of instructors at Beal is to help students learn how to learn, and that’s why all instructors make themselves available to help students who need it. This student-centered mentality is one of the many facets of Beal that make it an excellent place for students who want to learn and push themselves to the next phase of their careers. Everyone, from the Dean’s office down, is dedicated to furthering students’ success and ensuring that they have everything they need to succeed.

A passion for excellence

As you can see, both Dean Koob and Associate Dean Carlini have dramatically different career pathways. Still, both share what we demand from our faculty at Beal: A passion for excellence, a compassion for the future, and a desire to provide an innovative and enriching educational experience that will give future nurses the chance to succeed in their careers.

Beal University is an accredited university that offers masters, bachelors, associate degrees and diplomas in an environment that values small class sizes, individualized attention, and a hands-on experience. Founded in 1891, Beal University prepares students for careers in fields such as nursing, healthcare and biomedical sciences, cannabis sciences. medical assisting, addiction counseling, welding, business, and more. To find out more, visit Beal.edu.