CARIBOU — In advance of the upcoming school year, all young people and college students in 10 Aroostook County communities are welcome to bring their backpacks to Masses on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 for a “Blessing of the Backpacks” that will include prayers for the students and teachers that they have a healthy, fruitful, and safe school year ahead.

Here is the schedule for the blessings:

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street, Caribou

Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 333 Main Street, Presque Isle

Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Our Lady of the Lake Church, 2111 Portage Road (Route 11), Portage

Sunday at 9 a.m.

Sacred Heart Church, 1143 Van Buren Road, N. Caribou

Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

St. Catherine Church, 13 McManus Street, Washburn

Saturday at 6 p.m.

St. Denis Church, 143 Main Street, Fort Fairfield

Sunday at 11 a.m.

St. Joseph Church, 17 Main Street, Mars Hill

Saturday at 6 p.m.

St. Louis Church, 100 Main Street, Limestone

Sunday at 11 a.m.

St. Mark Church, 13 Allen Farm Road, Ashland

Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

St. Theresa Church, 239 Main Street, Stockholm

Saturday at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the Parish of the Precious Blood, comprised of the churches listed above, at 207-498-2536.