KENNEBUNK – Animal Welfare Society recently accepted a generous gift from Blaze Brewing Company of Biddeford. Meet York County, a local social media promoter, and Blaze collaborated on a limited release beer – Bark Cream Ale – to support AWS.

“Mike Nicholas from Meet York County approached us last year and asked us to collaborate on a beer to benefit AWS, and we were thrilled to be a part of it,” explains Chris Paradis, Blaze sales director. “This is our second summer releasing Bark for Woofstock at AWS, and we were blown away by the reception in the community. People were thrilled to have a light Cream Ale that helps all their favorite furry friends. We are looking forward to releasing it more regularly and to continue our support of AWS beyond the summer!”

Available for a very limited time, Bark is a straightforward cream ale that is crisp, refreshing, and perfect for your weekend. It is for sale at area retailers and on tap at the brewery in Biddeford. The whimsical can features playful dogs at the beach, an homage to AWS’ work supporting pets and pet families here in Southern Maine. In an average year, AWS cares for more than 10,000 pets and the people who love them.

“We are thankful to the amazing entrepreneurs, right here in our community, who give to AWS,” says Abigail Smith, AWS executive director. “Meet York County did an excellent job getting this collaboration off the ground, and we are so grateful to Blaze Brewing for their generosity and obvious love for animals. And thank you to our community of beer lovers for purchasing Bark and supporting AWS!”

To learn more about this collaboration, visit https://www.meetyorkcounty.com/.

Animal Welfare Society, a non-profit organization, exists to serve as the safety net for lost and homeless pets and to provide access to affordable services and resources necessary for long term well-being, so pets and their families stay together and thrive. For more information go to https://animalwelfaresociety.org/.

Blaze Brewing Company is one part of Blaze Restaurant Group, a restaurant group owned and operated by Matty Haskell focused on local agriculture, wood-fired food, and world class beer. Blaze Brewing is led by Head Brewer Shaun McNaulty, General Manager Marisa Lane, and Sales Director Chris Paradis, who have been in the industry for over fourteen years combined. The brewery was started at our Camden restaurant with a 4-barrel brewhouse. Eventually demand grew so much we came down to Biddeford, Maine to open up a brewery tasting room and kitchen right on the Saco Falls. For more information go to http://www.blazebrewing.com/.