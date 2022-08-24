ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – Greater Portland early childhood and youth engagement programs may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation.

MaineCF’s Edward H. Daveis Benevolent Fund grant program supports early childhood education programs that help ensure a child’s readiness to enter school and youth engagement programs that help develop children’s aspirations and abilities.

In 2021, the grant program awarded 12 grants totaling $82,500. Grantees included:

Maine Youth Court, to empower youth in Greater Portland and relaunch as Youth-LED Justice

Mayo Street Arts, to provide East End Community School students in-school performances and hands-on workshops with visiting performing artists

The Opportunity Alliance, to foster more accessible learning and early childhood development with refugees and asylum-seekers and families who don’t speak English.

The deadline to submit proposals is Monday, Oct. 17. For a list of all recent grantees, visit www.mainecf.org/recentgrants. For more information and to submit a proposal, visit www.mainecf.org. Contact Program Officer John Ochira with questions at jochira@mainecf.org or 207-412-0837.



The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.