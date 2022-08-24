HAMPDEN —

The Hampden Historical Society is thrilled to again hold its Heritage Day celebration of Hampden’s history with exhibits, demonstrations, museum tours and more. It will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – rain or shine – at the Kinsley House located at 83 Main Road South.

Exhibits and demonstrations include: blacksmithing, cider making, cedar shakes, candle dipping, butter making, children games, crafts for kids, scavenger hunt, spinning, and rug hooking. Tours will be available for the 1794 Kinsley House, carriage house tool room and summer kitchen, and Hannibal Hamlin’s Law Office.

There is no admission charge, though donations are deeply appreciated. A hot dog lunch will be available for purchase including a homemade cookie. Please join us in celebrating our history.