VERONA ISLAND – INTERNITY is a 501(3C) non-profit organization that was formed in 2014 by Dr. Ruth Moore in order to help veterans with hidden disabilities (such as PTSD, TBI, etc.) through advocacy, assistance, education, and empowerment. Since 2014, INTERNITY has educated thousands of Maine’s veterans and helped them gain access to over $30 million in benefits that they should have been receiving after being discharged from the United States Armed Forces for medical reasons.

This year, INTERNITY will continue this year with its second annual turkey shoot on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. There are events for .22 rifles (with ammo provided) and an open category that has seen everything from bows and arrows to hunting caliber rifles. Shooting is at paper targets, with frozen turkeys going to the winner of each of the 15 events. This will be a great social event as well as a chance to test your shooting skills. Refreshments will be provided, and spectators are always welcome.

The shooting range is located at the Penobscot Rod & Gun Club, 180 West Side Drive on Verona Işland. Signs will direct the way. Funds that are raised from this turkey shoot will go for veterans needs in the state of Maine. For more information call INTERNITY at 207-619-1416 (leave a message).