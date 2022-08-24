PORTLAND — A Maine retreat that aims to offer a “blueprint” for prayer to help people discern God’s presence in their lives will be offered virtually via Zoom starting this October and running through June 2023.

“Ignatian Spiritual Exercises in Everyday Life” will be presented by the Ignatian Spirituality Partnership of Maine, which was established in 2018 to assist anybody interested in sharing and promoting the Ignatian spiritual vision. Members of the partnership include the Jesuit Community of Maine (Cheverus High School, Our Lady of Hope Parish), the Sisters of St. Joseph in Winslow, the Sisters of the Presentation in Biddeford (Marie Joseph Spiritual Center), the Sisters of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, and the Maine Ignatian Volunteer Corps, comprised of clergy and lay people of several Christian traditions who have been trained in Ignatian spirituality.

At the heart of the retreat is daily prayer. Participants need to make a commitment to praying daily with the retreat materials for about 30 minutes each day, attending a virtual Zoom meeting with the whole group on the first Wednesday evening of each month, and attending a monthly meeting with a spiritual director/guide either in person or via Zoom.

“This retreat is designed for people who have had some experience praying with Scripture, and who have had experience talking with someone about their prayer,” said Fr. Paul Sullivan, SJ, one of the retreat prayer guides and pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland. “The Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius Loyola can be transformational.”

In four stages, referred to as “weeks,” participants contemplate various aspects of their lives, as well as the life, Passion, and Resurrection of Jesus. Leading and encouraging women and men to make the journey of the Exercises is a key priority for Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) globally and its partners in mission today.

“God continues to invite each of us into a deepening relationship, to ongoing conversion. We believe that by embracing this invitation, we embrace our God who calls us to act in new, bold ways that reconcile our world, bringing about justice, peace, and compassion,” said Fr. Arturo Sosa, SJ, superior general of the Society of Jesus.

Space is limited. To register for the retreat or for more information, visit www.ignatianme.org. Once registered, organizers will arrange for an in-person or online meeting to talk more about the retreat and pair you with a spiritual director/guide.