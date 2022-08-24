A Palmyra man allegedly forced a man to strip at gunpoint, assaulted and robbed him over the weekend.

Dustin Smith, 30, was charged with robbery, theft, reckless conduct, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard R. Macdaid.

Smith, the victim and a woman stopped in a car on Abbott Road in Winslow about 6:02 p.m. Sunday when Smith allegedly ordered the man out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

He then ordered the man to remove his clothes, fired the gun and then assaulted him, leaving the man with facial injuries, Macdaid said Wednesday afternoon.

Smith fled before police arrived with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Macdaid.

The victim was taken to Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, where he was treated and released Sunday. The woman who was with him during the robbery and assault wasn’t injured.

Smith was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at his workplace in Waterville without incident, Macdaid said.

He is being held at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta on $13,500 bail.