BELFAST – Belfast Flying Shoes presents a community dance at the Waldo County YMCA Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 2, with Chrissy Fowler calling and music by the BFS All Comers Band, led by Benjamin Foss and Toki Oshima. Both Foss & Oshima are talented musicians in the local contra dance community; they’re also known for their organizing and dancing.

The All Comers Band is a merry assemblage of musicians who play for the Belfast Flying Shoes Community Dances. As the name implies, musicians of all ages, levels, and instruments are encouraged to participate. The band is a diverse and joyful group whose goal is to play great music at dance speed – and have fun!

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with an All Comers Band warm-up, to review some of the tunes. See belfastflyingshoes.org for tunes of the month and the list of “frequent flyers”.

Dancing starts at 6 p.m. The program will include plenty of longways sets, squares, and contras, plus some couple dances like the foxtrot, polka, and schottische. Dancers and musicians of all ages and experience levels are welcome!

Suggested admission $5-20. Masks are heartily encouraged when dancing. For info and complete public health policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com.

Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. Among the local nonprofit’s many programs is a weekly radio hour on Belfast Community Radio, highlighting the varied traditions and styles of contra dance music, including special shows with guest musicians in the studio.