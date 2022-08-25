Machias Savings Bank’s board of corporators recently voted and approved the following new corporators: Erin Barry of Means Wealth Management in Bangor; Carol Carew of Bucksport Regional Health Center in Bucksport; Lynne Darling of Darlings in Bangor; Patrick Feeney of Feeney Boat Shop & Little River Lobster in Cutler; Justin Freeman of BBSC Certified Public Accountants in Brewer; Sarah Reinhart of Eaton Peabody in Bangor; Dianne Tilton of the Downeast Institute in Beals; Melissa Vigue of Bei Capelli Salon in Scarborough.

“At Machias Savings Bank, our relationships with businesses and organizations around the state provide valuable insight into how we can best serve the communities we’re a part of,” said Larry Barker, CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “Our board of corporators plays a valuable role in our community involvement, and we’re excited to welcome these new members.”

Erin Barry – Means Wealth Management (Bangor)

Barry earned her CPA license while working with BerryDunn’s Healthcare/Not-for-Profit audit services group and spent several years there before moving from public accounting to the healthcare industry and finally joining Means Wealth in 2019. Born and raised in Presque Isle, Barry earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s degree in accounting from the University of Maine. She serves as the Board Chair for the United Way of Eastern Maine and was a past chair of FUSION: Bangor. She is a resident of Glenburn.

Carol Carew – Bucksport Regional Health Center (Bucksport)

Carew is an experienced healthcare leader and has served as the CEO of the Bucksport Regional Health Center since 2013. Prior to that she worked for Eastern Maine Homecare, served as the Director of the Bangor Area Visiting Nurses and Hospice of Eastern Maine, and CEO of Healthways/Regional Medical Center in Lubec.

Patrick Feeney – Feeney Boat Shop & Little River Lobster (Cutler)

A Washington County native, Feeney began his career as a lobsterman at the age of 15. In 2011, he opened Feeney Boat Shop and purchased Little River Lobster this past January. Feeney studied Marine Vocational Technology at Washington Academy and is a resident of Cutler.

Justin Freeman – BBSC Certified Public Accountants (Brewer)

Principal at BBSC CPAs in Brewer, Freeman provides tax strategy and preparation services to individuals and businesses, with a focus on the real estate, retail and service provider markets. A real estate investor, he and his wife have holdings in multifamily and commercial properties throughout the Bangor and Midcoast regions. Originally from Winslow, Freeman moved to Bangor in 2009 after graduating from the University of Maine with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Taxation. He is the current Treasurer for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine.

Sarah Reinhart – Eaton Peabody (Bangor)

With over 15 years of experience as a real estate attorney, Reinhart focuses on commercial real estate transactions of all types, representing financial institutions, healthcare providers, developers, and other businesses in real estate and finance matters. Her experience includes representing municipalities in connection with various real estate matters including redevelopments and the real estate components of federal grants and loans. She sits on the Board of Managers for The Hilltop School, the Town of Hampden Historic Preservation Commission, the Penobscot County Bar Association Board of Directors, and is a member of Bangor: Fusion.

Dianne Tilton – Downeast Institute (Beals)

Tilton has served as Executive Director of Downeast Institute in Beals since 2015 and has worked for and with nonprofits for over 30 years, including spending 13 years as the founding Executive Director of the Sunrise County Economic Council in Machias. She is a native of Harrington and has had numerous educational and professional achievements including her selection in 2009 for the Emerging Political Leaders Program at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Her awards and recognitions include the MaineBiz “Next” List (citizens shaping Maine’s economic future), the Deborah Morton Award (University of New England award for Outstanding Maine Women), the Kenneth M. Curtis Leadership Award (Maine Development Foundation), Maine Public Administrator of the Year (ME Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration), and Economic Developer of the Year (Finance Authority of Maine – FAME). She currently serves on the Board of the Maine Association of Nonprofits.

Melissa Vigue – Bei Capelli Salon (Scarborough)

Vigue and her partner opened Bei Capelli Salon in Scarborough 20 years ago and today it is the largest salon in Maine. She has been educated at prestigious hair academies around the world, including the Vidal Sassoon Academy in London and the Rusk Academy in Glasgow, Scotland. Bei Capelli was recognized as the 2019 Outstanding Business by Scarborough Economic Development Corporation (SEDCO) and the salon is actively involved with the community, local schools and businesses. Vigue resides in Scarborough.

Lynne Darling of Darlings in Bangor has also joined Machias Savings Bank as a corporator.



Machias Savings Bank is Maine’s fifth largest community bank with $1.8 billion in assets and 15 branches from Portland to Caribou. Based in Machias since 1869, Machias Savings Bank seeks to move Maine forward through financial health, one person, one business and one community at a time. More details about Machias Savings Bank can be found online at machiassavings.bank. Member FDIC.