Rep. Liz Cheney’s honesty makes her a winner even as she lost a Republican primary. She stood up for her country, against what I believe is a blizzard of lies and treasonous activity of ex-President Donald Trump.

She put the truth over Trump. You can’t say that for a whole host of Republicans who put it the other way, Trump over truth.

Steve Cartwright

Tenants Harbor