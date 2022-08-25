Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In 1956, then-Sen. John F. Kennedy wrote a book, “Profiles in Courage,” listing several national politicians whose political courage cost them a political career, or in the case of Sen. William Pitt Fessenden of Maine, an early death. If such a book were written today, Rep. Liz Cheney, member of Congress from Wyoming, would surely qualify as one “who looked down into her political grave” when she voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Her recent defeat in the Republican primary to retain her seat can be directly attributed to her vote on impeachment of Trump. Let’s hope her future does not ended with this recent defeat by the voters of Wyoming.

Irv Fletcher

Longtime BDN subscriber

Woodburn, Oregon