Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at a primary Election Day gathering at Mead Ranch in Jackson, Wyo. Cheney lost to challenger Harriet Hageman in the primary. Cheney’s resounding election defeat marks an end of an era for the Republican Party. Her loss to Trump-backed challenger is the most high-profile political casualty yet as the GOP transforms into the party of Trump. Credit: Jae C. Hong

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In 1956, then-Sen. John F. Kennedy wrote a book, “Profiles in Courage,” listing several national politicians whose political courage cost them a political career, or in the case of Sen. William Pitt Fessenden of Maine, an early death. If such a book were written today, Rep. Liz Cheney, member of Congress from Wyoming, would surely qualify as one “who looked down into her political grave” when she voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Her recent defeat in the Republican primary to retain her seat can be directly attributed to her vote on impeachment of Trump. Let’s hope her future does not ended with this recent defeat by the voters of Wyoming.

Irv Fletcher

Longtime BDN subscriber

Woodburn, Oregon