Why hasn’t Sen. Susan Collins called for the immediate resignation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky? Admitting that her agency blundered badly during the pandemic doesn’t vindicate the CDC director or justify her continued employment as CDC head.

Walensky just said last week, after the disclosure, that “it’s my responsibility to lead the agency to a better place after a really challenging three years.” No kidding!

She has been at the job for more than a year and a half. The blunders and the misuse of her more than $10 billion budget cost all of us dearly. She needs to go. Only a bloated, unaccountable behemoth bureaucracy, or a White House that is asleep at the switch, would allow Walensky to stay on the job under such circumstances.

V. Paul Reynolds

Ellsworth