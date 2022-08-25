Malcolm Butler’s reunion with the New England Patriots is officially over.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots officially released Butler with an injury settlement Thursday, ending his second run with the team.

The Patriots placed Butler on season-ending injured reserve last week after an undisclosed injury. The veteran cornerback played in the team’s preseason opener and injured his hip in that game, according to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Shortly after, Butler’s season was over as he was placed on IR before the start of the regular season, which does not allow for players to return.

The news ends a fascinating potential storyline with the Patriots this season. Butler returned to New England as a free agent this offseason, reuniting him with the team that propelled him to stardom early in his career.

The 32-year-old Butler is best remembered for his game-sealing interception in the Patriots’ win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. He’s since gone on to have a solid career in the NFL, with a Pro Bowl nod under his belt.

Butler eventually left New England after the 2017 season and spent time with the Tennessee Titans. He was slated to play for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 but opted to retire that season before returning to the league in 2021.

Story by Nick O’Malley, masslive.com