BREWER – Brewer’s Boy Scout Troop 15 present the 15th annual Brewer Days Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year there is a new location, the Twin City Plazaat 287 State Street.

The Brewer Days Car Show features 19 classes plus Eagle’s Choice, People’s Choice, and Kid’s Choice Awards. Trophies for first, second, and third in each of the classes with One of a Kind Scout Made Trophies for first place. Awards presented at 2 p.m. $10.00 registration fee per show vehicle. No admission fee for spectators.

NSRA Safety — vehicle inspections will be done throughout the day. Live music by Rockin’ Ron and the New Society Band and business/vender booths for all to enjoy. There will be activities for the kids including crafts and fun games. A silent auction with something for everyone! We have a great concession stand offering breakfast items, lunch items (chili, burgers, got dogs) and baked goods (whoopie pies).



Proceeds benefit Boy Scouts Troop 15 activities. For more information or to pre-register contact Teresa Maybury at 207-989-0411 or tamaybury04@aol.com. Registration form can be found on Facebook at BrewerDaysCarShowTroop15.