Two people were hospitalized and two more people received minor injuries after a crash in Fairfield on Friday morning.

A Western Star waste removal truck, driven by 33-year-old John-Ryan Fitch of South China, had been southbound on the Norridgewock Road at around 7:12 a.m. when a 2012 Ford Escape made a left hand turn out of the parking lot into the path of the waste removal truck, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Fitch was unable to avoid the Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Destini Betts, and struck the driver’s side, officials said.

Both vehicles left the road, went over the embankment and came to rest in a field in front of a Circle-K gas station.

Betts’ vehicle rolled over, and although she had been wearing a seatbelt, the seatbelt reportedly malfunctioned and the 18-year-old was ejected from her vehicle, according to officials.

Betts and a passenger in the Ford Escape were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated and have since been released.

Fitch and his passenger received minor injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

While speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the circumstances are under investigation.