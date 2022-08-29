ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – Four students attending schools within the University of Maine System have received the 2022 Chet Jordan Leadership Awards, which are given annually to emerging leaders with the ability to turn a vision into reality and engage others to make lasting impacts on their community.

First-time recipient Jasper Makowski of Dover-Foxcroft and second-time recipient Abigail Martin of Monroe attend the University of Maine. First-time recipient Casey Raymond of South Paris attends the University of Maine at Augusta and second-time recipient Hannah Boone of Patten attends the University of Maine at Machias.

Maine high school graduates are eligible to apply for the Chet Jordan Leadership Awards. The scholarships support post-secondary study in a certificate, two-year, or four-year undergraduate program through the University of Maine System, Maine Community College System, Maine Maritime Academy, or Maine vocational and technical schools.

The next deadline for the Chet Jordan Leadership Awards is April 15, 2023. For more information about scholarship opportunities from MaineCF, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

Friends and family established the scholarship in 1995 to honor Chet Jordan, a Portland-based businessman who had a deep sense of civic responsibility for his community and home state of Maine.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. MaineCF manages more than 650 scholarship funds.



The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine through strategic giving, community leadership, personalized service, local expertise and strong investments. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.