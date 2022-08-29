LIMESTONE, Maine — The Albert Michaud Memorial Park in Limestone turned into an early European marketplace over the weekend when the annual Limestone Renaissance Faire returned to Aroostook County.

First launched in 2019, the event aims to attract summer visitors while providing a fun way for people to learn about life in Europe from the medieval period through the European Renaissance.

Limestone’s event came after the Maine Renaissance Faire was held in July in Acton for the first time in 15 years. The Renaissance Faire in Aroostook County draws hundreds of people from across The County and other parts of the state.

The two-day event featured archery, sword fight reenactments and more than 20 vendors, musicians and demonstrators dressed in costumes inspired by the theme “Under the Enchanted Realm.”

Christine and Johnny Akridge of Caribou sold Middles Ages-inspired artwork during the Limestone Renaissance Faire on Saturday. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

Though northern Maine might not be the first place people associate with medieval and Renaissance history, organizers were pleasantly surprised at the steady turnout throughout the weekend.

“It’s awesome to see so many people coming out in costume,” said Karralena Castaway, secretary for Limestone Development Authority and president of the nonprofit organization Twins Riverwood. “It’s a fun way for people to learn about and experience these time periods.”

Those who stopped by Saturday afternoon watched a live, improv version of Dungeons & Dragons featuring people from Shiretown Gaming in Houlton, and a performance of “Much Ado About Nothing” from the Fairfield-based Recycled Shakespeare Company.

Twins Riverwood consists of nearly 50 members from across Aroostook County who host classes and take part in reenactments and other events that educate people on the European Middle Ages.

But this year’s Renaissance Faire brought in people from beyond Twins Riverwood who were eager to step back in time for a while.

Friends Julia Sherman of Presque Isle and Shani Hardgrove of Fort Fairfield came dressed in medieval costumes and enjoyed seeing the vendors and demonstrations, which included woodworking, a blacksmith station and arts and crafts.

Left to right, Jacob Ouellette of Littleton (left) and Joseph Novelli take part in a live version of Dungeons & Dragons during the Limestone Renaissance Faire. Jacob Ouellette of Littleton (left) and John Gaug of Littleton take part in a live version of the table-top game Dungeons and Dragons during the Limestone Renaissance Faire. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

“I’ve always been fascinated with the mystical parts of history,” Sherman said. “I like how this event is something you wouldn’t normally see up here.”

The Faire also became a unique experience for first-time vendor Christine Akridge of Caribou, who sold acrylic, spray-painted and glassware inspired by Shakespeare’s literature, the table-top game Dungeons & Dragons and other 1400s-era themes.

With an enthusiastic turnout, Akridge, wearing an elf-inspired dress, said she would definitely return to next year’s Renaissance Faire.

“I like any excuse to be in costume,” said Akridge.