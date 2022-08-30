ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is excited to announce that we will be dancing out the 2022 Summer Season with the FLASH in the Pans! Concert at the Knowlton Park located at 160 State Street in Ellsworth.

The Steel Drum sounds will fill the air with joy and movement and ground will vibrate with vitality from the spirited dancing throughout the park on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 from 6:30–8 p.m.

This evening event will provide an opportunity to bring family and friends together for one last fling to dance, enjoy each other’s company, enjoy popcorn, and ice cream from the Darling’s Ice Cream truck, while supporting a good cause.

All proceeds of this concert/dance will be completely donated to the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center to help the organization to fill their mission of helping folks in Hancock and Washington Counties who have been affected by cancer.

We want to thank our generous sponsors FLASH In the Pans! Merrill Furniture, HairBenders Studio featuring Amy’s Salon and Spa, Darling’s Ice Cream Truck for a Cause, and Star 97.7.

Remember to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. See you all there!

If you have any questions, feel free to call the Center at 207-664-0339 or email us at info@bethwrightcancercenter.org