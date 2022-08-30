Proceeds support Diocese of Portland’s official magazine

PORTLAND — After a two-year hiatus caused by pandemic regulations, the Harvest Ball will return as an in-person event on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. The 14th edition of the ball, hosted by Bishop Robert Deeley, will include a social hour and silent auction, dinner, and the music of The Carmine Band.

All proceeds from the ball’s ticket sales and silent auction support the evangelizing mission of Harvest, the magazine of the Diocese of Portland, which is sent free of charge to thousands in Maine, serving as an instrument of teaching, community building, and joy.

“When we tell our stories of how we know God, we are evangelizing. We are sharing the Good News as we have come to know it. Harvest is a great example of this kind of evangelization,” said Bishop Deeley. “We read the stories of those whose lives have been touched by the Spirit in the midst of the community of the Church and have found ways to bring the love of God that they have known to others.”

The ball is a wonderful evening of socializing, shopping, dining, and dancing which attracts attendees from around the state in celebrating this wonderful ministry while helping to support it at the same time.

“I have heard from countless readers who have shared their gratitude after growing in faith thanks to a story or column in Harvest. For that, I am grateful,” said the bishop. “I invite you to join me at the ball to support the magazine and its continuing success and growth.”

To register for tickets or to view the meal choices, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/harvestball. You can also reserve tickets by calling 207-773-6471. For more information about the magazine, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/harvest.