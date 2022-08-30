The discovery of an old sign buried in dirt launches the revival of a 500-mile road route from Portland to Fort Kent.

MOLUNKUS –- An unearthed old road sign has given birth to the revival of Maine’s longest forgotten trail.

In 1937, the Maine legislature was searching for ways to bring traffic further inland in the state. George E. Martin, a legislator from Milford, spearheaded an effort to name the actual road leading from Portland to Fort Kent as the Pine Tree Trail. The Act passed and became law, but over time with new roadbuilding and the introduction of the interstate, the Trail faded into history.

In 2012, a sign was found near a rock wall in Molunkus, buried in the leaves and dirt. Upon retrieving it, Nathan Nipula decided to keep it when he saw that it was an actual road sign: octagonal, with embossed lettering saying “Pine Tree Trail” and the image of a pine tree in the center. After holding on to it for years, he decided to learn more about it in 2019.

After meeting with then Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, Nipula and his fiance, Roberta McKay, found that the 1937 Act was still law and began an effort to raise funds to install signage along the entire, nearly 500-mile Pine Tree Trail route. With the help of businesses and individuals with vision and passion for the state of Maine, the funds were raised, the signs have been made and are ready to be installed by the Maine Department of Transportation.

The Maine Office of Tourism partnered with the Maine Department of Transportation to support the installation of 100 signs along the Pine Tree Trail route from Portland to Fort Kent.

“The revitalization of the Pine Tree Trail is an exciting addition to the State of Maine,” said Hannah Collins, Deputy Director of the Maine Office of Tourism. “From a tourism perspective, this checks all the boxes of our initiatives to spread visitors around the state, inspire the exploration of more places, and work with Maine communities to expand and create more diverse and robust tourism product offerings for visitors and residents alike.”

Maine’s Pine Tree Trail will be invaluable for:

People desiring to get off the interstate to “Leave the I and Travel the Trail”, who will have access to information about the “Pine Tree Trail” route via print, broadcast, and digital media;

Visitors and locals, to learn about the Trail communities and experience a variety of activities, events, and the environment of each unique area;

Communities along the Trail, to promote their unique offerings to travelers;

Businesses and organizations in these communities to showcase their goods and services to a public that might not otherwise be aware of them;

The state of Maine and its people, who will benefit from the added tax revenues generated by the Pine Tree Trail and its travelers;

Potential job creation, as more and more people frequent businesses, buy their products and utilize their services;

People wishing to relocate to Maine, as a vehicle for discovery as they choose which community they will ultimately “put down roots” in;

Realtors, as a vehicle to market the properties available in communities on the route;

Educators, who can make the Trail part of their curriculum as they have students work in areas of history, geography, archaeology, science, and marketing among others.

To learn more about the Pine Tree Trail, visit www.pinetreetrail.com.