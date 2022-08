Maine’s high court ruled Tuesday that a referendum blocking the controversial $1 billion hydropower corridor by an affiliate of Central Maine Power Co. running from the Canadian border through western Maine was unconstitutional.

In a 39-page ruling, five members of Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court said the portion of the November 2021 referendum that retroactively applied to the corridor project, which had previously secured a number of approvals, was unconstitutional.

