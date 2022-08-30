This story will be updated.

Maine’s high court ruled Tuesday that a referendum blocking the controversial $1 billion hydropower corridor by an affiliate of Central Maine Power Co. was unconstitutional in a setback for project opponents.

In a 39-page ruling, five members of Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court said the portion of the November 2021 referendum that retroactively prohibited the corridor project, which had previously secured a number of approvals, was unconstitutional. It was overwhelmingly passed by voters and halted construction on the corridor.

The result still leaves the project in limbo. The court’s decision sends the project back to the business court for further proceedings. Massachusetts, which is paying for the corridor, has given CMP and its allies until the end of 2023 to fulfill the project that will help that state meet its clean energy goals and supply power to the regional grid.

It will force the lower courts to determine the extent to which CMP had “vested rights” to the project prior to last November, a question that has hovered over the referendum since the company began construction.

If it can prove it started work under a “good-faith reliance” that the project would be legal before the vote, then the referendum would be unconstitutional and CMP and its partners could “move forward under the terms of the validly issued [permit] as granted under then-existing law,” the justices ruled.

The result could add even more delays to the project. It could take some time for construction to restart, even if both this question and the unresolved public lands lawsuits are ruled in CMP’s favor.

It is another procedural twist in one of the largest and costliest fights over a project in Maine’s history. The project, known as the New England Clean Energy Connect, aims to bring 1,200 megawatts of hydropower energy to New England. The region has seen the prices for electricity and the fossil fuel energy that powers it skyrocket over the past year, and Maine regulators expect prices to continue rising.

The complaint alleged that the referendum violated legal principles including vested property rights, separation of powers and the contracts clauses in both the Maine and U.S. constitutions. Vested rights mean that CMP and allies have already made large investments in the project in good faith that it would go forward. Work on the project was halted the day after the referendum passed last November per Gov. Janet Mills’ request.

Project proponents asked the court to determine it has vested rights to an entire completed project. But justices went narrower, only saying the referendum’s requirement that the Legislature would need to retroactively determine if the project and those like it are in the public interest.

The referendum was the most expensive ballot initiative in state history with the campaigns spending more than $90 million. Avangrid and its supporters largely funded their side of the campaign while corridor opposition saw generous funding from fossil-fuel interests competing for market share as well as environmental and grassroots groups.

In 2020, the high court killed an earlier anti-corridor referendum attempt on the grounds it was deemed unconstitutional. The court is also expected to rule soon in another case over the constitutionality of state land leases for the project. That ruling could complicate matters more and send key parts of the corridor’s route to the Legislature for blockbuster votes.

The court’s rulings come after a July finding by Maine’s Board of Environmental Protection that allowed the project’s developers access to their corridor route with two caveats: One was that if the high court found the referendum unconstitutional, construction would have to start within two years for the permit to remain valid and the other was increasing the amount of conservation land from 42,000 acres to 50,000 acres.

CMP said last October that it had spent $350 million on the project so far and that it would lose $67 million if work on the corridor was delayed for a year over the disputed lease.