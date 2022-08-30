As the school year gets underway, officials in Lewiston have passed a plan to curb the use of cellphones and other similar devices in the classroom.

The Lewiston School Committee unanimously approved the policy Monday night. Under the plan, students from kindergarten through eighth grade will be required to keep their devices off during the school day, unless for specific purposes related to health, safety or education.

High schoolers cannot use cellphones during class time, but would be allowed to take them out between classes and during lunch. The policy also restricts recording in school locations.

Administrators said they hope the policy will help to curb distractions for students — particularly in younger grades — during the school day. The district said the devices also are contributing to more bullying and harassment.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.